Michael Stead assault death: Second man charged with murder

A second man has been charged with murder after a man died nine months after being assaulted in Sunderland.

Michael Stead, 34, suffered serious head injuries during the attack in Brady Street in the Pallion area of the city on 21 March. He died last week.

Daniel Mould, 25, of Chester Terrace North, remains in police custody charged with murder.

Michael Young, 25, formerly of Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, has also been charged with murder, police said.