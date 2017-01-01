Police break up 'illegal rave' in Tyne Bridge tower

Image copyright Google Image caption The towers are made of granite and were originally designed for storage

About 200 people attended an "illegal rave" in a tower of the historic Tyne Bridge.

Lights and sound equipment were smuggled into the granite structure, which houses a lift shaft and stands 120ft (37 metres) above the River Tyne.

Northumbria Police said members of the public raised the alarm just before 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day.

A spokeswoman said three men in a white van who were seen parked outside the tower are being sought.

She said: "Early this morning police disrupted an illegal rave being held in an old lift shaft of the Tyne Bridge in Lombard Street on the Newcastle side of the river.

'Quickly evacuated'

"The building was quickly evacuated and was secured by police to allow the electricity to be made safe.

"It's believed three men in a white van were seen taking equipment into the tower during the evening on Friday and Saturday. We are keen to trace these man and would ask they, or anyone who knows who they may be, come forward."

The bridge's two towers were built of Cornish granite and originally designed as five-storey warehouses.

Lifts for passengers and goods were built in to provide access to the quayside although they are no longer in use. They are sometimes opened to the public as part of heritage open days.

The bridge, which spans the River Tyne between Newcastle and Gateshead, cost £1.2m to build and was opened in 1928 by King George V.