Newcastle winter carnival parade 'attracts 40,000 visitors'

Image copyright Craig Connor / NNP Image caption Dancers and puppets featured in the parade

An estimated 40,000 people took to the streets of Newcastle for what was billed as the North East's largest new year street celebration.

The city's New Year's Eve Winter Carnival featured street performers, bands and spectacular puppets.

The parade made its way through the city centre, before a firework display outside Newcastle Civic Centre.

Armed police were on duty, which the Northumbria force said reflected higher security concerns.

Image copyright Craig Connor / NNP Image caption Stunning costumes were on show at the carnival

The event was organised by the city council NewcastleGateshead Initiative, and arts group Walk the Plank.

Carol Bell, culture and major events director at NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: "Our New Year's Eve celebrations are some of the biggest in the country and it wouldn't be possible without all the amazing community groups and local performers that take part in the carnival parade every year."

Kim McGuinness, cabinet member for culture and communities at Newcastle City Council, added: "There are few better ways to welcome the New Year than to celebrate in the heart of the city."

There were no reported incidents or arrests.

Image copyright Craig Connor / NNP Image caption The parade made its way through the city centre

Image caption Spectators were treated to spectacular puppets

Image caption The parade culminated with a fireworks display set to music