Man dies nine months after Sunderland assault

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Michael Stead was attacked on 21 March

A man has died nine months after he was assaulted in Sunderland.

Michael Stead suffered serious head injuries during the attack in Brady Street in the Pallion area of the city on 21 March.

The 34-year-old was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital in a critical condition, and died on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said four people had previously been charged in connection with the assault, and were going through the court system.