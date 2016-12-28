Tyne & Wear

St Mary's Lighthouse car death 'not suspicious'

The death of a man whose body was discovered in an overturned car near a lighthouse is not being treated as suspicious by police.

The blue car was found on its roof on the causeway to St Mary's Lighthouse, Whitley Bay, North Tyneside , just after 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The man, who has now been formally identified by his next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police said a report had been prepared for the coroner.

