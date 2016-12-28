St Mary's Lighthouse car death 'not suspicious'
28 December 2016
The death of a man whose body was discovered in an overturned car near a lighthouse is not being treated as suspicious by police.
The blue car was found on its roof on the causeway to St Mary's Lighthouse, Whitley Bay, North Tyneside , just after 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The man, who has now been formally identified by his next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northumbria Police said a report had been prepared for the coroner.