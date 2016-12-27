Cramlington Christmas Eve stab death: Man and woman remanded

From the section

Image copyright Owen Kerry/Facebook Image caption Owen Kerry died from his injuries at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with murdering a man at a working men's club on Christmas Eve.

Owen Kerry, 19, died after being stabbed in Cramlington Working Men's Club in Northumberland on Saturday.

Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, both North Tyneside, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court charged with his murder.

The pair were remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Thursday.