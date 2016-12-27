Body found in car near St Mary's Lighthouse, Whitley Bay

Image copyright PA Image caption The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police say

A man's body has been discovered inside an overturned car found near a lighthouse.

The blue vehicle was spotted by a member of the public on the causeway to St Mary's Lighthouse, Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, shortly after 7:00 GMT.

Northumbria Police said officers attended and found a the car on its roof.

A spokesman said: "There was a man in the vehicle but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

The driver's next of kin have yet to be informed and the body has not been formally identified.

Officers are investigating how the vehicle got on to the causeway and are treating the death as "unexplained".

The short causeway out to the rocky island and its lighthouse is submerged at high tide.

It is a popular walking spot for locals and visitors to Whitley Bay.