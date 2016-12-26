Cramlington Christmas Eve death: Man and woman charged

From the section

Image copyright Owen Kerry/Facebook Image caption Owen Kerry died from his injuries at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

A man and a woman have been charged with murdering a man at a working men's club on Christmas Eve.

Owen Kerry, 19, was found stabbed in Cramlington Working Men's Club, Northumberland, police have said.

He was treated at the club and taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, both North Tyneside, have been remanded in custody.

Image caption Mr Kerry was treated at the scene by paramedics

They are due to appear before magistrates at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr Kerry's family said he was a "much loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many people".

"He will be dearly and sadly missed," it said.