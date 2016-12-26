Cramlington Christmas Eve death: Man and woman charged
- 26 December 2016
A man and a woman have been charged with murdering a man at a working men's club on Christmas Eve.
Owen Kerry, 19, was found stabbed in Cramlington Working Men's Club, Northumberland, police have said.
He was treated at the club and taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, both North Tyneside, have been remanded in custody.
They are due to appear before magistrates at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.
In a statement, Mr Kerry's family said he was a "much loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many people".
"He will be dearly and sadly missed," it said.