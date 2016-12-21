Mark Shaw death: Murder accused Kieran Adey remanded

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Police said victim Mark Shaw lived at the address where he was found

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was tied up and beaten in his home.

Mark Shaw, 29, was found dead by police in an upstairs bedroom of his house in Grange Villa, near Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Kieran Adey, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court accused of his murder and was remanded in custody.

The 18-year-old, of Queen Street in Grange Villa, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday.