Spaniels 'drunk' from lapping up Christmas booze

Image copyright Prince Bishop Veterinary Hospital Image caption Brecon (centre) chose to stay sober unlike partners-in-crime Martha and Oscar who got drunk

Two spaniels are in the dog house after lapping up their owner's Christmas drink.

Martha and Oscar needed treatment by a vet after drinking the Advocaat which had been knocked over by a third dog Brecon.

Martha was found staggering and swaying in the garden of her Gateshead home by owners Fiona and Anthony Robson.

The Robsons said it should act as a warning to others about keeping alcohol out of the reach of animals.

Mrs Robson said: "I was panic-stricken as we are so careful with our pets and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

"I won't be keeping bottles on the top of unit anymore. I would advise pet owners to keep everything locked away."

Image copyright Prince Bishop Veterinary Hospital Image caption Oscar was found looking drowsy and depressed

The pooches were taken to Prince Bishop Veterinary Hospital in Consett where vet Emma Hindson induced vomiting before feeding them activated charcoal to absorb the remaining alcohol.

Dr Hindson said: "Alcohol affects pets in the same way it does humans, so Oscar and Martha were quite tiddly when they arrived.

"This was an unfortunate accident and their owner did the right thing by bringing them in immediately for treatment. Her responsible action meant everything turned out fine and they could go home."

It was the second case of drunk dogs the veterinary practice had seen this festive season after two Labradors were found drinking red wine.