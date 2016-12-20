Sunderland project aims to cut cases of domestic violence
20 December 2016 Last updated at 20:29 GMT
Charities have joined forces with housing associations to launch a project which helps domestic abusers tackle their violent behaviour.
The scheme in Sunderland sees the men attend a 26-week course which analyses their abuse and highlights the impact on their partners and families.
It is aimed at dealing with problems before the intervention of the criminal justice system and is currently getting about 20 referrals a month.
Fiona Trott reports.