Teenager Josh Johnson jailed for Dale Arnold stab killing

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Dale Arnold, 32, died in hospital after being attacked on Front Street in his home village of Kelloe in August

A teenager who admitted stabbing a man to death in a County Durham village has been jailed for almost nine years.

Dale Arnold, 32, of School Avenue, Kelloe, near Durham City, died in hospital, after being stabbed in the village on 3 August.

Josh Johnson, 19, had earlier admitted a charge of manslaughter at Teesside Crown Court.

Johnson, from Ushaw Moor, was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison when he reappeared at court.

The court was told Mr Arnold was stabbed with a kitchen knife after a row flared between the two over money for a taxi.