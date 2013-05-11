Image caption The pair met in front of television cameras

A bone marrow donor from Northumberland has flown to the US to meet the schoolboy whose life he saved.

Barry Crackett met eight-year-old Ryan Compton and his family in Los Angeles, after they sent him a letter of thanks.

Ryan, said to be making a remarkable recovery from blood cancer, greeted him with a hug.

Mr Crackett, from Widdrington Station, found out two years ago he was a match. He flew to the US just a month after the birth of his first child, Sol.

The 34-year-old signed up to the Anthony Nolan donor register in 2002 after watching a television appeal to help a young girl with cancer.

Ryan was on chemotherapy for three-and-a-half years before it was decided a transplant was necessary.

His family said he was "full of beans" after the operation.