Tyne & Wear

Barry Crackett meets Ryan Compton, the boy whose life he saved

  • 11 May 2013
Barry Crackett meets Ryan Compton
Image caption The pair met in front of television cameras

A bone marrow donor from Northumberland has flown to the US to meet the schoolboy whose life he saved.

Barry Crackett met eight-year-old Ryan Compton and his family in Los Angeles, after they sent him a letter of thanks.

Ryan, said to be making a remarkable recovery from blood cancer, greeted him with a hug.

Mr Crackett, from Widdrington Station, found out two years ago he was a match. He flew to the US just a month after the birth of his first child, Sol.

The 34-year-old signed up to the Anthony Nolan donor register in 2002 after watching a television appeal to help a young girl with cancer.

Ryan was on chemotherapy for three-and-a-half years before it was decided a transplant was necessary.

His family said he was "full of beans" after the operation.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites