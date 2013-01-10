A man has appeared in court to deny driving a car at a police officer in Gateshead.

A Northumbria police officer suffered "minor injuries" when he was hit by a car's wing mirror on 21 September 2012.

Ronnie Potts, 32, pleaded not guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Mr Potts, of South Sherburn, Rowlands Gill, was given bail and will next appear before the court on 11 February.