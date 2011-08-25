A Durham school has dedicated a drama studio to Academy Award winning actress Vanessa Redgrave.

The actress unveiled a dedication plaque for the 'Redgrave Studio' at Durham Johnston School, County Durham.

The school, which now features a film studio, was used to film parts of the new British film Song for Marion.

Ms Redgrave, who is in the film, said: "I wish the students good luck with all their results and I wish the school only the best for the future."

During the filming, pupils at the school had the opportunity to engage with production and technical experts, and some students took part in a tour of the set and a question and answer session with the film's producer, Ken Marshall.

Carolyn Roberts, the school's headteacher, said: "It is wonderful for Durham Johnston permanently to be linked with Vanessa Redgrave, one of the very greatest names in British drama.

"It will be a reminder to us of our experience with Song for Marion and a lasting inspiration to all of our young people in this comprehensive school."