Portrait honours rescue soldier Act Sgt John Amer

Image caption Act Sgt Amer was described as a "great soldier"

A portrait of a Sunderland soldier who died trying to rescue an injured colleague in Afghanistan will be presented to his family.

Acting Sgt John Amer, 30, of the Coldstream Guards, died in November 2009 when he was caught in an explosion in Central Helmand province.

Since then, his family has raised more than £10,000 for ABF The Soldiers' Charity in his memory.

The charity commissioned a portrait of the father-of-one to thank them.

Among the events his family has organised are football matches for the Sgt John Amer Memorial Trophy.

Artist Mark Scorer painted the portrait of Act Sgt Amer in his uniform.

The portrait will be presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Nigel Sherlock, at Sunderland Civic Centre.

Afterwards, certificates will be presented to those who have helped his mother Joan with the fundraising.

During Act Sgt Amer's career, he served in the Falkland Islands and Northern Ireland as well as Afghanistan.

Following his death he was described as "the consummate professional and a great soldier".