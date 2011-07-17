Diver dies after surfacing unconscious off Seahouses
- 17 July 2011
A diver has died after she surfaced unconscious off the Northumberland coast.
Emergency services were alerted by others on the dive boat shortly after 1230 BST.
They were asked to bring her to shore and were met by an ambulance and the Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team.
Following advice from the Institute of Naval Medicine, the woman was taken by a helicopter from RAF Boulmer to hospital where she was pronounced dead.