Heavy rain affects Metro service in Newcastle
- 17 July 2011
- From the section Tyne & Wear
Passengers were asked to leave trains after a section of the Metro network was affected by heavy rain.
Operator Nexus said the services was suspended between Regent Centre and Kingston Park, in Newcastle, for about 30 minutes.
Engineers discovered the cause of the problem was blocked drainage in the Fawdon area and trains started running again at about 1400 BST.
The Met Office had warned about heavy rain over the weekend.