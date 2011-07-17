Man charged over Murton street assault
- 17 July 2011
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A man has been charged with assaulting another man who was found with serious head injuries in a County Durham street.
He was found unconscious in Henry Street South, Murton, at 2215 BST on Friday.
The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
A Durham Police spokeswoman said a 23-year-old man had been charged and was due to appear in court on Monday.