Man charged over Murton street assault

A man has been charged with assaulting another man who was found with serious head injuries in a County Durham street.

He was found unconscious in Henry Street South, Murton, at 2215 BST on Friday.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said a 23-year-old man had been charged and was due to appear in court on Monday.

