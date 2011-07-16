Warning to gas tank metal thieves in Newcastle
- 16 July 2011
Thieves are being warned by police in Newcastle of the risks of stealing copper piping from gas appliances.
Northumbria Police said 500kg (1,100lb) of gas was released from propane tanks at Tynevale Works, Newburn.
They said copper piping and brass fittings were stolen from the industrial gas tanks on Thursday.
Sgt Jason Kell, of Northumbria Police, said: "It's extremely dangerous for anyone who isn't qualified to tamper with gas in this way."