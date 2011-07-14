Men held after Consett cash machine raid

Four men have been arrested after money was snatched from security guards filling a cash machine at a County Durham supermarket.

Police said the guards were threatened with axes outside the Tesco store in Delves Lane, Consett on Thursday.

No-one was hurt and the suspects were eventually arrested about 90 miles away in York after police pursued a BMW car.

The chase involved dozens of police officers from Durham and North Yorkshire and a helicopter.

A Durham Police spokeswoman said the suspects were being questioned by detectives.