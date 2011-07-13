Post-mortem tests on Durham death pair 'inconclusive'

Image caption Forensic teams also gathered evidence from bins outside the house

Post-mortem tests on a man and woman found dead in a house in County Durham were inconclusive, police said.

James McAndrew, 51, and Helen Swan, 36, were discovered in the same room of the property in John Street, in the Blackhill area of Consett on Monday.

Toxicology tests are to be carried out, but the results are not expected for a number of weeks.

The deaths are continuing to be treated as unexplained.

An area around the house has been cordoned off with forensic experts studying nearby rubbish bins.

Anyone who was in or near John Street, between Friday and Sunday night, is asked to contact Durham Police.