Ian Gregg gets Newcastle University honorary degree

The the now retired boss of Greggs the Bakers has been honoured for his achievements by Newcastle University.

Ian Gregg was given the Honorary Doctor of Civil Law degree by the university's Chancellor, Sir Liam Donaldson.

Greggs was founded as a family bakery on Tyneside in the 1930s, and now boasts over 1,500 shops across the UK.

The business was created by John Gregg, who passed the company on to his son, Ian Gregg, when he passed away in 1964.