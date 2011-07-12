Teams search scene of double death in Consett

Image caption Forensic teams gathered evidence from bins outside the house

Forensic teams are continuing to search an area around a County Durham house where the bodies of a man and a woman were found.

James McAndrew, 51 and Helen Swan, 36, were found in the same room of the property in John Street, in the Blackhill area of Consett on Monday.

Durham Police said they were treating the deaths as unexplained.

An area around the house remains cordoned off and forensic experts have been studying nearby rubbish bins.

The results of post-mortem examinations are expected later.

Det Supt Paul Goundry said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained as it is not immediately obvious how they happened".

"We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the deaths of these two people," he said.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in or near John Street, between Friday and Sunday night, to contact them.