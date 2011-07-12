Judge Beatrice Bolton charged over dog bite
12 July 2011
A crown court judge has been charged after a man reported that he had been bitten by a dog in Northumberland.
Beatrice Bolton is accused of having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.
The charge relates to an incident involving a German shepherd dog near Rothbury, on 1 June.
The 57-year-old of Whitton, who usually sits at Newcastle Crown Court, will appear before magistrates in Preston, Lancashire, on 29 July.