Judge Beatrice Bolton charged over dog bite

Image caption Judge Bolton usually sits at Newcastle Crown Court

A crown court judge has been charged after a man reported that he had been bitten by a dog in Northumberland.

Beatrice Bolton is accused of having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.

The charge relates to an incident involving a German shepherd dog near Rothbury, on 1 June.

The 57-year-old of Whitton, who usually sits at Newcastle Crown Court, will appear before magistrates in Preston, Lancashire, on 29 July.