Questions remain over Kielder and Falstone power surge

Mystery still surrounds a power surge which wrecked electrical equipment in two Northumberland villages.

People in Kielder and Falstone want to know who will pay for replacing equipment such as boilers and televisions damaged a week ago.

They are holding a public meeting later about the situation.

Supplier NEDL said it was investigating the cause but in the meantime is offering free wiring checks. Some have called for NEDL to pay for the damage.

Villager Sylvia Bertie said she had had no hot water, heating, cooking or refrigeration facilities since the surge on 5 July.

She estimated the cost of damage to about nine pieces of equipment was £6,000.

'Open and honest'

She said the advice that people should contact their insurers was not acceptable.

"In the end NEDL are expecting the victims to bear the cost of the damage that they caused. That can't be right," she said.

John Barnett, customer operations director for CE Electric, the parent company of NEDL, said there had been a fault on the power network which would normally have only caused a power cut.

But he said there was an additional factor which caused a period of excess power and this was being investigated.

He said they had organised engineers and electricians to check wiring and help people.

He said: "As the detail emerges and as we work out the facts we will be open and honest and we will explain, once we know what it is exactly what caused this, and resolve the situation," he said.