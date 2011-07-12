Bodies of man and woman found in house in Consett

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found at a house in the Blackhill area of Consett in County Durham.

Durham Police said the pair were found in a house in John Street in the early hours of Monday.

A force spokeswoman named the two as James McAndrew, 51, of Foster Street and Helen Swan, 36, of John Street, both Consett.

She said the deaths were being treated as unexplained. Post-mortem examinations will be carried out later.

The houses has been cordoned off and detectives have been talking to friends and relatives of Mr McAndrew and Ms Swan to try to establish what happened.

Det Supt Paul Goundry said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained as it is not immediately obvious how they happened".

"We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the deaths of these two people," he said.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in or near John Street, between Friday and Sunday night, to contact them.