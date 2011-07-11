Killingworth hunt for dog walker over racist attack

Police are seeking a dog walker after a couple were racially abused and subjected to a sustained assault.

Both were attacked after they spoke to the owner of a boxer-type dog which jumped up at the man in Killingworth, North Tyneside, on Sunday night.

The man, 30, remains in hospital with facial injuries, while the 45-year-old woman was treated and released.

Anyone who saw the incident at about 2320 BST, close to George Stephenson School, is asked to contact police.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who knows the man, or has seen him walking his dog.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "This was a frightening incident for the couple to have suffered and we need to find the man responsible."