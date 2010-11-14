Image caption The new department is served by a "blue light" ambulance route

A Newcastle accident and emergency department is to relocate to another hospital.

Health bosses have said that the move, from Newcastle General Hospital to a new facility at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) would benefit patients.

Located off Richardson Road, it is served by a "blue light" ambulance route and will act as the Tyneside hub for seriously ill and injured patients.

The A&E department at the General will close on Wednesday.

A walk-in centre for minor ailments and injuries will remain on the site.

Sir Leonard Fenwick, Chief Executive of The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The new emergency department is a major milestone in the transforming Newcastle hospitals £330m investment programme.

"Being so conveniently located in the central area of Newcastle means the people of the region can be assured of excellent emergency treatment when they need it with access to facilities that are second to none."