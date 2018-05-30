Image caption Police cordoned off the area around the taxi while they investigated the scene

A man who was shot through a taxi window by police has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm.

Samuel Houlihan was hit in the arm on Friday in Bishop Auckland and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to reports of a man carrying a handgun in the James Street area at about 10:45 BST.

The 24-year-old, of Linburn Drive, Bishop Auckland, was remanded in custody after appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

He will appear at Durham Crown Court on 27 June.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, alleged Mr Houlihan was carrying a Sig Sauer P226 gas-powered air weapon.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed of the incident and is investigating.