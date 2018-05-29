Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Mazhar Ali was stabbed on Christmas Eve and died the next day

An argument over the quality of chicken breasts led to a fatal stabbing in a restaurant kitchen, a court was told.

Mazhar Ali, 41, was attacked in Manjaros in Middlesbrough on Christmas Eve and died the following day.

Kitchen worker Efreeqi Mohamed Siddig, 21, is on trial at Teesside Crown Court and denies his murder.

The jury heard how Mr Ali, from Stockton, had supplied chicken breasts to the restaurant, and Mr Siddig had complained about their quality.

The prosecution said the dispute escalated and violence broke out in the kitchen.

In CCTV shown to the jury Mr Ali, from Middlesbrough, walked towards Mr Siddig, who allegedly turned round with a large kitchen knife and stabbed him once in the abdomen.

The prosecution said Mr Ali had his hands in his pockets at that point, and was not doing anything to intimidate Mr Siddig.

The day before the stabbing, Mr Ali was seen on CCTV in the kitchen headbutting Mr Siddiq, and this was put forward as a possible motive for Mr Siddig attacking him.

The trial continues.