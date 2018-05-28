Image copyright Family photo Image caption Katrice Lee went missing on her second birthday while out shopping with her mother

A five-week dig to find clues into the 1981 disappearance of a toddler has found no "further information".

Katrice Lee, aged two, from Hartlepool, went missing from a Naafi supermarket near Paderborn, Germany in 1981.

The Royal Military Police (RMP) has completed the forensic search on the bank of the River Alme, close to where she went missing 37 years ago.

Over 100 soldiers took part in the five-week excavation, costing £100,000.

Image copyright MOD Image caption An image of what Katrice may look like now

Parents Richard and Sharon Lee have always claimed she was kidnapped.

She went missing while out shopping with her mother. Mr Lee, a former sergeant major, was stationed at the base

In 2012, RMP chiefs admitted mistakes were made during the initial investigation.

Mr Lee said border guards were not informed when Katrice disappeared and statements from shop workers were not taken until six weeks later.

He also said information about an eye condition Katrice had was not made known.

Image copyright Royal Military Police Image caption Royal Military Police said this man was seen putting a child in a green saloon car near where Katrice Lee disappeared

The River Alme site was identified after the release of an age-progressed photo-fit of a man seen at the Naafi holding a child similar to Katrice.

The investigation is continuing and police appealed for any more information.