Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jessica Patel was found dead at her home on Monday

A man has been charged with the murder of a pharmacist who was found dead at home in Middlesbrough.

Jessica Patel, 34, from Leeds, was found at The Avenue home on Monday. She had worked with her husband at Middlesbrough's Roman Road Pharmacy.

Cleveland Police said a post-mortem examination showed she suffered "serious injuries" prior to her death.

The 36-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later charged with murder.

Image caption Jessica Patel was found in her house in a popular area of Middlesbrough