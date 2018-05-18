An off-road motorcyclist has been told he faces jail after the death of an 85-year-old pedestrian he rode into in east Cleveland.

John Truscott died 10 days after being hit in Meadowgate, Eston, near Redcar, in April 2017.

Lee Wilkinson, 34, of Brackenfield Court, Eston, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to causing Mr Truscott's death by dangerous driving.

Wilkinson was bailed and is due to be sentenced on 18 June.

The court heard he was riding the off-road motorcycle between Sleights Crescent and Moorgate in Eston, when he struck the pensioner on 2 April last year.

Judge Simon Bourne Arton QC, recorder of Middlesbrough, told Wilkinson he faced an "inevitable prison sentence".

At a previous hearing another off-road biker, 20-year-old David Pears, also from Eston, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was also remanded on bail.

He is due to be sentenced alongside Wilkinson next month.