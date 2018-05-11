Seaton Carew seafront blaze 'suspected arson attack'
A huge fire at a derelict building on Seaton Carew seafront on Teesside is being treated as suspected arson.
Seven engines were sent to the former Longscar Centre at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, with firefighters at the scene until shortly before 05:00 BST on Wednesday.
No-one was injured.
Cleveland Police have appealed for information and asked witnesses to the incident to contact them as they continue their investigation.