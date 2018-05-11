Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police have urged anyone with information about Scott Fletcher to contact them

The family of a man who disappeared seven years ago have said they are "left living a nightmare day after day".

Scott Fletcher was last seen near a Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill in Durham on the evening of 11 May 2011.

The father-of-one, from Hartlepool, was 27-years-old when he went missing.

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in December 2015 and January 2016, but were subsequently released without charge.

Mr Fletcher's mother, Julie, said: "It is hell on earth not knowing what happened to my son.

'Devastating effect'

"Scott is not the only victim, we are left living a nightmare day after day.

"Scott's daughter is now 11 and this has had a devastating effect on her. She is heartbroken.

"Scott's dad, who he was always close to, has suffered greatly health-wise since he went missing.

"There are people out there with information that do not want to come forward and I would plead with them to end our suffering."

Detectives from Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation in December 2015, despite Mr Fletcher's body not having been found.

In December 2013 they revealed he was known to criminals and in debt, and their investigation has taken them to areas including Liverpool, Cumbria and Durham, where he had links.