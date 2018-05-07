Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were struck near St Cuthbert's Church, police said

A woman, 29, has died and her four-year-old son is in hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

The crash happened at 15:40 BST on Sunday on St Cuthbert's Way, Darlington, County Durham.

A 36-year-old man driving a Ford Focus was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released under investigation.

The woman was airlifted to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital, but died from her injuries.

Her son was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is in the paediatric intensive care unit, a spokeswoman for Durham Police said.