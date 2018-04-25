Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The road has been closed while emergency services investigate

Motorists are facing delays after a coach crashed into a concrete wall on the A66 on Teesside.

The road is closed eastbound at the turnoff with the A172 in Middlesbrough after the vehicle struck the barrier between the main carriageway and slip road at about 07:50 BST.

The coach driver, who was the only person on board, was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

Cleveland Police said the woman suffered leg injuries.

Traffic is being diverted via the A172 and drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

Officers said they expected the road to be closed until about 11:30 BST.

