Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption The tractor was abandoned when the suspects fled on foot

Two men have been arrested after leading police on a "drunken" chase in a tractor along a country road.

Police said the "slow-moving" tractor was driven about five miles (8km) from Skelton to the Coast Road in Redcar at just before 23:00 BST on Thursday.

The men in the vehicle, aged 19 and 30, then got out and tried to escape on foot "at a slightly faster pace".

They were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and driving it while drunk.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said the 30-year-old had been released with no further action and the teenager was still in custody in Middlesbrough.