Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Eileen Brennan was struck when the bus veered off the road

A bus driver who admitted killing an 82-year-old woman when he crashed at a bus stop has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Gilbert, 53, was letting passengers off in Darlington in July 2016 when he accidently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Eileen Brennan died, two other people were injured and the Arriva bus ended up embedded in the front of a bank.

Gilbert admitted causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing.

He was handed a 14-month sentence, suspended for a year, by Judge Howard Crowson at Teesside Crown Court.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

The court heard how Gilbert, of Middleton St George, County Durham, ignored safety training by keeping the bus in gear while stationary.

Image copyright PA Image caption The bus also crashed into a Halifax bank

Gilbert had claimed the bus was faulty, but it was found to be in working order during a mechanical examination.

The court heard Mrs Brennan's family did not want Gilbert to be jailed, but instead wanted to hear him admit his culpability.

Passing sentence, Judge Crowson told Gilbert: "In a few seconds of careless driving you changed the lives of many people forever.

"You will live with the burden of your actions for the rest of your life."

In March a jury was instructed to clear him of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.