Middlesbrough death: Three held on suspicion of murder

  • 17 April 2018

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of another man in Middlesbrough.

Police have not revealed how the 27-year-old died but said they were called to an incident in Meadowcroft Road at about 22:30 BST on Monday.

A force spokeswoman said the three men, aged 20, 22 and 31, remained in custody for questioning.

She added: "Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward."

