Image copyright Google Image caption The Regent Cinema opened in 1928 as a music hall

A structural survey has begun as part of attempts to save an art deco sea-front cinema from closure.

The Regent Cinema in Redcar was forced to shut on Tuesday after "structural issues" were discovered.

Redcar and Cleveland Council said it was "committed to working together to secure the long-term future" of the 1920s building.

The town's MP Anna Turley has sought assurances the closure will be temporary.

The council had told her it was "in no way intending to close the building permanently", she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Regent was used in the film Atonement, starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy

Council cabinet member Carl Quartermain said the cinema was "paramount to Redcar".

"If there's a will there's a way," he said.

"We will do absolutely everything we can to get that building back open."

Fears have been expressed by residents that a proposed new multiplex cinema nearby could mean the Regent's closure.

The council said a planning application for the new cinema had not yet been received.

The Regent, which opened in 1928 as a music hall, was used in the 2007 film Atonement, starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy.