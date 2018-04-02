Tees

Dashcam appeal after Billingham moped rider death

  • 2 April 2018
Keiran Edgar Image copyright Cleveland Police
Image caption It is thought Keiran Edgar lost control of his moped

Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of a moped being ridden prior to a fatal crash to come forward.

Keiran Edgar suffered fatal injuries on High Grange Avenue at the Junction of Casson Way in Billingham at about 05:30 BST on Easter Sunday.

It is thought the 18-year-old lost control of his moped which then left the road.

His family has said they are "completely devastated" by his death.

