Image copyright Family photo Image caption Hazel Brown has Alzheimer's and arthritis

An 83-year-old woman who had a fall at a care home was filmed "crawling on the floor" instead of being helped up, it is claimed.

Footage of Hazel Brown, who has Alzheimer's, was said to have been shared on social media app Snapchat.

Her daughter, Christine Bell, said she "felt sick" when the manager at Four Seasons Care Centre in Saltburn, Teesside, told her about the incident.

Owner Key Healthcare said the staff member responsible had been sacked.

Ms Bell said: "I was rung by the manager who told me that my mother had been on the floor; she'd slipped or fell over or fell out of her chair.

"Then when she was crawling on the floor a staff member had videoed it and sent it to another staff member.

"I feel saddened that they were videoing rather than picking her up - she's been 100% let down by someone who's supposed to help her.

"It makes me feel sick... to the pit of my stomach."

'Acted immediately'

Key Healthcare said it was "regrettable" that one individual should tarnish the good work of all its staff.

"As soon as this incident was reported to the home manager we acted immediately as per our procedures," it said.

Three people have been suspended while a "full investigation", involving the Redcar and Cleveland Council safeguarding team, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and police, takes place.

The council confirmed it was "promptly" contacted by the care home manager about the incident.

A statement said: "Advice was provided to the care home manager to contact the police immediately and to make a safeguarding referral.

"Our staff are undertaking safeguarding enquiries and have contacted family members.

"An urgent review is being carried out to ensure the resident's ongoing care needs are being met safely and we have also contacted the Care Quality Commission to report this incident. We will continue to monitor and take action if necessary."