Image caption Police and firefighters were called shortly after 10:30 GMT

A busy town centre road in Middlesbrough is closed over fears of a gas explosion.

Police and firefighters were called to Marton Road just after 10:30 GMT to reports of a gas canister leaking inside a van.

Cleveland Police said despite the leak being small, a 6ft (1.82m) cordon would not contain an explosion.

There was no risk to the public and it was a case of waiting for the gas to evaporate, a spokesman said.

Image caption There are fears the leaking canister could cause an explosion

"We had to close the whole road because if someone threw a cigarette it would be a big bang.

"The fire service is at the scene and it's a case of waiting for the gas to seep out and evaporate," he said.