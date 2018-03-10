Image caption The former courtroom, which is currently used as office space, will be totally restored

A revamped town hall will be given almost £1m over the next four years after securing special status.

For the past two years the Grade II listed Middlesbrough Town Hall has been shut to undergo a £7.7m restoration.

Previously inaccessible areas in the 129-year-old venue, including a Victorian courtroom, will be revealed when it reopens its doors in May.

Its Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation status sees it getting £249k extra a year until 2022.

The revamp has been funded by Middlesbrough Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Councillor Mick Thompson, executive member for culture and communities, said: "The fully restored hall has been given a new lease of life as a major regional focal point for music, comedy and entertainment and I know it will be a big hit with audiences and performers alike."