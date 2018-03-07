Tees

Murder charge after man died in Eston

  • 7 March 2018

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man on Teesside.

The victim, who was in his 40s, died at a property in Brackenfield Court, Eston, on Monday evening. He has not been formally identified.

Andrew Timney, 29, of Brackenfield Court, has been charged with the man's murder.

Mr Timney is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later, police said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites