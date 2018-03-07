Murder charge after man died in Eston
- 7 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man on Teesside.
The victim, who was in his 40s, died at a property in Brackenfield Court, Eston, on Monday evening. He has not been formally identified.
Andrew Timney, 29, of Brackenfield Court, has been charged with the man's murder.
Mr Timney is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court later, police said.