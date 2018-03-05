Image copyright Johanna Parks Image caption The fire service said one fire engine was on scene

A suspected explosion at an electricity substation left more than 25,000 properties on Teesside without power.

Fire crews were called to Windsor Road in Saltburn, shortly before 19:00 GMT.

No injuries were reported, but it is understood large areas of Saltburn, Redcar and Hartlepool were affected.

Northern Powergrid said it had restored power remotely to 22,000 customers within 25 minutes and a further 2,045 customers by around 20:40 GMT.

About 1,250 customers are still affected and work was under way to get supplies reconnected, it said.

Underground cables were affected in the incident and firefighters and engineers were both working at the scene, Cleveland Fire Brigade said.

Johanna Parks reported on Twitter there were "two large bangs" and smoke billowed out of the substation

Christian Cawley, said he had got his family through its first power cut, armed with a torch and the radio.