Three people have been charged over the death of an 85-year-old who was struck by a motorcycle on Teesside.

John Truscott died 10 days after being hit in Meadowgate, Eston, last April.

Lee Wilkinson, 34, of Brackenfield Court, Eston, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

David Pears, 20 of Birchington Avenue, Eston, and a 15-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons but is also from Eston, are both charged with dangerous driving.

All three are also charged with driving without a licence, and driving with no insurance.

Cleveland Police said they were charged by post and will appear at court in due course.