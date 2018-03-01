Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Image caption The A66 is notoriously dangerous in snow and is often closed in bad weather

A baby girl has been born by the side of the road during a snow storm.

Her mother gave birth before paramedics, who had to drive up and down the A66 near Stockton-on-Tees several times to find her, arrived.

Both mother and baby were "happy and warm" when they were eventually located at Elton by an air ambulance service response car, a spokesman said.

After being checked over at the scene, they were driven to hospital by a North East Ambulance Service crew.

A Great North Air Ambulance spokesman said: "There was some difficulty finding the patient initially but, after driving up and down the road a couple of times, we spotted them."

In a tweet, the service dubbed the little girl "#A66snowbaby".